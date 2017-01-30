Two people charged with murder in Lincoln, NB shooting death

A man and woman who were identified as persons of interest in a Lincoln, N.B. shooting death have been charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP said in a release Monday that 30-year-old Evan Polchies of Kingsclear First Nation and Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, of Fredericton were arrested in Benton, N.B. on Sunday afternoon and appeared in Burton Provincial Court on Monday.

Polchies and Hachey have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 34-year-old Robert John Smith, who police also identified as Bobby Martin, Jr. of Fredericton.

Martin was shot early Thursday morning in Tamarack Park off Lincoln Road in Lincoln. Police said he had left the area and driven to a motel in Fredericton where emergency crews responded and took him to hospital. He died later Thursday afternoon.

The pair have been remanded into custody. Polchies is set to appear in court on Tuesday, while Hachey will appear on Feb. 10.