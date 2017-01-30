Roxboro man says trap killed dog in public park

Jean Jallet was walking his dog Buster Friday night in the Bois de Liesse Nature Park in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, west of downtown Montreal, when he says the unthinkable happened.

He heard a loud snap and when he turned around, Jallet discovered the Boston Terrier had been killed in an animal trap, designed to kill large rodents like a beaver.

The distraught dog owner said wants answers from the borough, pointing out he was walking his dog in a public space.

Borough officials told Global News they are aware of the situation and are looking into the problem.

Until something is done, Jallet said he will destroy or remove any animal traps he finds in the park.