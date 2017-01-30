Toronto mayor to meet with Ontario premier days after province nixes road tolls plan

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will be meeting behind closed doors at Queen’s Park on Monday just days after the province barred the city from implementing road tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway.

The premier announced last Friday her government is rejecting a request by the city to impose road tolls on two municipally run highways.

The province will instead double gas tax funding for municipalities from two cents to four cents a litre by 2021 to help cover transit and infrastructure projects.

Toronto currently receives around $170 million annually from the provincial gas tax and that number is expected to double by 2021.

READ MORE: Road tolls on DVP, Gardiner Expressway endorsed by Toronto city council

Mayor Tory called the Ontario government’s decision to limit the city’s revenue tool options a black eye on municipal autonomy.

Toronto city council voted 32-9 in favour of supporting tolls at a council meeting in December.

Although the two highways are run and maintained by the city, the province still needs to approve the tolls under the City of Toronto Act.

The mayor said Friday he had no indication Wynne would nix the plan when he first presented it to Queen’s Park last fall.

“If I’d been told, ‘Don’t bother with road tolls,’ I guess I wouldn’t have bothered. I might have put up an argument. I would have certainly known that this was not a starter,” Tory told reporters.

VIDEO: Roadblock for tolls in Toronto, province rejects city’s plan for toll roads