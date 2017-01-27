Ontario premier slams brakes on request to impose road tolls on DVP, Gardiner

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced Friday her government is rejecting a request by the City of Toronto to impose road tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway.

“The conditions are not in place, the options are not there for tolling,” Wynne told reporters at the Richmond Hill Transit Facility Friday morning.

The premier said the province will instead double gas tax funding for municipalities from two cents to four cents a litre by 2021 to help cover transit and infrastructure projects.

“While the share of the gas tax that goes to your local transit agencies will increase, the price you pay for gasoline itself will not increase with this investment,” Wynne said.

Toronto city council voted 32-9 in favour of asking the Ontario government for permission to toll the municipally-owned highways at a council meeting in December.

The mayor, who had previously shunned the idea of road tolls, surprised many in November when he came out in favour of implementing the user fee to help pay for transit and infrastructure costs.

Tory said a $2 road toll would raise over $200 million annually.

About 228,000 vehicles travel on the Gardiner east of Highway 427 on a daily basis while about 100,000 drive on the DVP north of the Bayview-Bloor exit.

With Wynne and the Ontario Liberals facing record low poll numbers, city councillor John Campbell believes the province’s move to nix tolling was political motivated.

“They do not want to face the heat from voters in Vaughan, Durham and Peel,” Campbell said. “I’m sure they had complaints from all of their constituents who drive into Toronto every day to the tune of over 100,000 to 150,000 cars.”

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, who applauded the decision in a statement released late Thursday evening, previously said he wanted the Liberals to reject tolls, adding he would rescind any such provincial approval if the Tories win the 2018 election.

“Today was a big victory for commuters, but I remain concerned about the mismanagement of infrastructure dollars and the fact that life continues to get harder and more unaffordable under Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal Government,” he said.

The New Democrats also said they would oppose road tolls and that both the federal and provincial governments must provide a lot more funding for municipal transit systems.

Toronto currently receives around $170 million annually from the provincial gas tax and that number is expected to double by 2021.

Toronto Transit Commission Chair Josh Colle said in a statement that the doubling of the gas tax will make a significant difference to transit users in the city, but is nonetheless disappointed the province chose not to accept council’s request to move forward on tolls.

“I welcome this new funding, and congratulate the Mayor and my council colleagues for securing a better deal for the TTC and transit systems across Ontario,” Colle said.

“It is unfortunate that our partners at the province denied City Council’s request for a regulatory change to allow the City of Toronto to manage its own assets.”

Councillor Ana Bailão, chair of the city’s Affordable Housing Committee, also expressed her dismay in how the province sidestepped council’s vote in favour of tolling.

“While doubling the gas tax contribution to Toronto is welcome, the Provincial government’s disregard for local decision making is a troubling sign,” she said in a statement. “The City could have raised up to $300 million a year by asking the people who use the Gardiner and DVP to pay their fair share with modest road tolls.”

-With a file from Nick Westoll