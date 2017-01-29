Lethbridge Police investigating suspicious death at west end apartment

Lethbridge Police are investigating what appears to be a suspicious death at 37 Berkeley Place West, across from the University of Lethbridge.

Police found an unresponsive 61-year-old female in the parking lot Sunday morning.

“Is that a dead body over there?” Austin Punay recalls saying to himself when he looked outside his bedroom window.

Punay is a U of L student and says he got a text from his friend at around 10:00 a.m., informing him of the police activity. He lives on the 12th floor and says he was too far away to see if there was any signs of trauma.

“All I can make out is the shape of a body, two people standing over the body, and police lines across,” he said.

Punay, along with several other residents, say this is a rare occurrence for the west Lethbridge neighborhood.

“It’s crazy,” Greg Hollman said. “This being a small town, you don’t expect something like that to happen here.”

According to the property manager, students make up 65% of the building tenants.

“I would never imagine anything like that happening over here,” U of L student, Andrew Kerssens said.

Police tape was taken down around 3:00 p.m., but police remained on scene in the office of the property manager to review security camera footage.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. Police say additional details will be provided Monday morning.