Roadside rally: Salmon Arm residents call for changes to dangerous highway

A small but vocal group of residents in Salmon Arm held a roadside rally Sunday along the Trans Canada Highway, that runs directly through their city.

They took to the streets to voice their concerns for the public’s safety, after numerous serious, some even fatal, accidents.

Vehicles repeatedly blow through red lights along that stretch of the Trans Canada Highway. A camera at a local business has captured footage to prove it and our Global News cameras documented the same thing, as a Puralator tractor-trailer ran through a red light when we were on scene.

Allison Morris organized the rally to raise awareness.

“I thought something has to be done. Someone had to get up and put a foot forward.”

About a dozen people attended to show their support, including Shuswap NDP MLA candidate Sylvia Lindgren.

“My daughter almost got hit walking across the highway and I almost got hit going to a movie one night a couple of months ago,” Lindgren said.

“There’s been a push for along time for a bypass for the trucks don’t go through the centre of town and we’ve talked about how easy it would be to unsynchronized the lights on this highway so they’re not all green in a row directly through town.”

We tried to reach Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo for comment, but he did not get back to us in time for deadline.