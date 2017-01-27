Manitoba Moose ‘Lack’ scoring punch in loss to Charlotte Checkers

The Manitoba Moose didn’t have much success against NHL goaltending on Friday.

The Moose had a disappointing start to the final leg of their six game road trip as they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Former Moose goaltender Eddie Lack made 28 saves to backstop the Checkers to the victory. Lack was assigned to the AHL by the Carolina Hurricanes on a conditioning stint after being activated from injured reserve on Thursday.

Lucas Wallmark scored twice, including one into the empty net. Andrej Nestrasil and Kris Newbury also scored goals for Charlotte in the victory. Patrick Dwyer and Jake Chelios each recorded a pair of assists.

RELATED: Behind the scenes with Manitoba Moose promotion team

J.C. Lipon accounted for the only goal for Manitoba. His fifth goal of the season came with the visitors trailing by three goals in the third period. Kyle Connor and Chase De Leo had the assists. Eric Comrie made 23 stops as the Moose outshot Charlotte 29-27. Manitoba was 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Charlotte has earned eight of a possible 10 points against the Moose in their five meetings so far this season.

Lack played one season for the Moose, appearing in 53 games in the 2010-11 season.

The Moose are now 2-3 in the first five games of the road trip. They’ll close out the trip with the second half of the back-to-back with the Checkers on Saturday starting at 5 p.m CT.