Pop-up charity bridal shop brings win-win weddings to Calgarians

Tanya Cousins hasn’t set a date or anything, but she might soon be in the market for a wedding dress.

“I do have a significant other,” Cousins said. “And he’s pretty amazing.”

It’s a word Cousins also used to describe what she saw Friday at Calgary’s Marlborough Mall, getting a preview of a pop-up bridal shop being set up.

“This is amazing,” Cousins said, looking at racks full of about 100 donated dresses, most of them new, priced between $100 and $300.

Related Original Calgary Bridal Swap brings new life to old wedding items

They’re up for sale to raise money for the Women In Need Society, with all the proceeds going to support the organization.

“We help women and their families right here in Calgary get back up on their feet and become self-sustaining,” Vera Ilnyckyj, WINS marketing manager said.

“It’s kind of a win-win situation for everybody.”

It’s certainly a nice break for brides, helping to cut down on the sometimes hefty expenses of a wedding.

“I Googled how much money it would cost in Alberta,” Ilnyckyj said. “The average, I think, is between $30,000 and 40,000, which is crazy, especially in this economy.”

READ MORE: How to shop for wedding dresses on a budget

And Cousins certainly appreciates the chance to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on a dress.

”I couldn’t imagine having to pay off my dress after getting married,” Cousins said. “So this is ideal for any woman, especially in our economy right now with everyone struggling.”

The pop-up bridal shop runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 28 at Marlborough Mall.