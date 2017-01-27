RCMP investigate after man shot to death in east Alberta home

The RCMP issued a plea for information from the public Friday afternoon as it investigates a deadly shooting that took place about two hours northeast of Edmonton.

Police said their investigation into the shooting began at around 3 a.m. Thursday. They said investigators believe sometime early Thursday morning, a vehicle pulled into the driveway of a home in the community of Saddle Lake. They believe the people in the vehicle got out and fired several shots at the house before fleeing the scene.

Mounties said the victim – 26-year-old Chavez Boysis of Saddle Lake – was standing inside the house by a window when he was hit by one of the bullets. Police said “witnesses” then took the man to a medic station where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, an autopsy performed in Edmonton Friday confirmed Boysis died from a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide. They said the shooting appears to have been a targeted attack.

The St. Paul RCMP detachment is now working with the RCMP’s Edmonton-based major crimes unit and its forensic identification section to interview witnesses and investigate Boysis’ death.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Boysis’ death is asked call the St. Paul RCMP detachment at 780-645-8888. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Saddle Lake is about 160 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.