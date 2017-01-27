Heavy rains and mudslides in Peru causes death, widespread destruction

A small car was swept away by a mudslide in southern Peru and sent slamming into a truck on Thursday Jan. 26, leaving three people dead as the country grapples with heavy rains and widespread flooding.

The mudslide occurred as heavy rains dislodged rocks and earth on the mountain the vehicle was transiting.

Local authorities said the bodies were removed at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Several vehicles were left trapped in up to a metre of mud and rocks in some stretches of the Panamericana Sur highway where the incident occurred.

More than 30,000 people have been affected by the rains, local media reported on Thursday.

Several rivers burst their banks and authorities told residents to brace for more bad weather.

The National Civil Defence Institute, Indeci, reported 103 homes have collapsed, 192 have been completely destroyed and 7,124 buildings have been damaged nationwide.