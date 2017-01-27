Vancouver-based Shoes.com and ShoeMe.ca shut down

Vancouver-based Shoes.com has announced the company has shut down all operations for its e-commerce businesses, including ShoeMe.ca and OnlineShoes.com.

The abrupt move also includes the shuttering of its two brick-and-mortar stores in Vancouver and Toronto. As of Friday, all company websites were offline.

ShoeMe.ca acquired OnlineShoes.com and Shoes.com in 2014 and had plans to quickly expand. The company was named as a top performing Canadian-owned ecommerce company in Internet Retailer’s 2016 Top 500 Guide and won the 2016 Ecommerce Experience Award.

It reportedly served eight million customers in Canada and the U.S.

A release on the closure said employees of Shoes.com were made aware of the decision Friday and have been paid through to the end of January. It is now working to liquidate assets and plans to file bankruptcy for some or all of its group companies.