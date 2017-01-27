Symons Valley Ranch vows to rebuild after fire, asks people to visit vendors at other locations

Officials continued to investigate Friday after a fire destroyed Calgary’s Symons Valley Ranch and the stores of dozens of vendors who worked in the market.

Symons Valley Ranch said staff were “so thankful for all the love and support” they’d received.

“The best way to help is to please visit our vendors at their other locations to continue to support them,” reads the post.

“We are listening to the many, many generous offers of support and working towards a plan to get back up and running as soon as possible and start the rebuilding process,” said a statement signed Ken and Tracy Aylesworth on the ranch homepage.

“Yes we will rebuild. We will grow. We will be even better!”

The Facebook post included locations of the vendors along with their Facebook pages and websites.

Everlasting Impressions wedding planner Lisa Laplante is offering free advice and help finding alternative locations to any brides who had planned their wedding at the ranch in the near future.

“It was devastation,” Laplante told Global’s Jill Croteau. “Their dreams can’t come true in a space they fell in love with…To find a venue is the biggest choice you make and everything falls around the venue, so knowing there are so many in that situation where they are lost right now, we want to help.”

A fundraising page set up by Joel Macaspac, who identified himself as a “fellow Calgarian looking to help,” was shut down Friday, apparently at the request of the owners.

“After talking with SVR Farmers Market, they have deemed that this campaign will not be needed as they are working closely with their insurance company,” he wrote on GoFundMe.

“Right now, what we are doing as an ownership group is working with all the vendors, looking to find a temporary short-term or long-term place to set up shop and look to go back into business absolutely as quickly as we can,” farmer’s market co-owner Ken Aylesworth said Friday.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke told Global News she’d received about a dozen emails containing photos and videos of the fire from after crews arrived on scene. She is hoping to receive materials from before crews arrived in order to help with the investigation into the cause.

The fire department is asking anyone with video, pictures or information to email piofire@calgary.ca

“We’re not saying it’s suspicious or accidental at this point because it’s still in the very early stages in the investigation,” Henke said. “Arson detectives are brought in any time there’s a serious injury, fatality or a large dollar loss. In this case, obviously it’s the large dollar loss. A lot of people are affected, that’s why we work with our partners in the Calgary Police Service.”

The ranch is owned by Durum Properties Inc., a private Calgary-based real estate company that was founded in 2012.

Watch below: Officials haven’t been able to pinpoint a cause of the fire that destroyed Symons Valley Ranch, but crews are still keeping their eye on the scene. Bindu Suri reports.