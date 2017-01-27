Joshua Petrin pleads guilty to escaping from Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Joshua Petrin has pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody with a weapon just before his first-degree murder trial in the death of Saskatoon mother Lorry Santos.

Court heard that on Aug. 17, 2016, Petrin pried through a fence with another inmate, crawled underneath and scaled the roof of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

He was apprehended in the parking lot.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 23 months to be served concurrent to his life sentence for the death of Lorry Santos.

The Crown had argued for three years.

Petrin’s lawyer, Brian Pfefferle, was aiming for six months.

He argued that at the time of the escape, Petrin was having an emotional breakdown after serving time on remand for crimes he said he didn’t commit.

“This is a situation where Mr. Petrin’s first-degree murder conviction is currently under appeal and we’re hopeful that we’ll have that appeal heard sometime this year,” Pfefferle said outside of court.

“If we’re obviously successful in that appeal that the time he received for this particular offence go against his potential release date.”

In November 2016, Petrin was found guilty of manslaughter in an unrelated case stemming out of Alberta.

Sentencing for that conviction will take place on Feb 28.