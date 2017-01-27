Edmonton emojis of sad Don Iveson and Art Gallery of Alberta now available

If you have ever wanted to express your love for Edmonton through emojis, you are in luck.

READ MORE: Love Edmonton and emojis? Say hello to Edmonton-inspired EDMOjis

EDMOjis, created by Lucas Timmons and Sandra Sperounes, is available for download from the iTunes app store. It was uploaded to the store late Thursday night, according to Timmons.

“I’m super excited. I’m incredibly happy that it’s done. I’m ecstatic,” said Timmons, who is a computer programmer. He now lives in Toronto but calls Edmonton his hometown.

The keyboard allows people to use emojis of city hall, the Art Gallery of Alberta and the Muttart Conservatory. Other emojis range from magpies to a green onion pancake to the infamous completed sign after the last leg of the Anthony Henday opened.

“[People] like living in Edmonton. They’re proud of living in Edmonton. This is a great way for them to express that when they’re talking to other people,” Timmons said. “This is the sort of thing that will make someone smile. It will brighten their day or if they’re going someplace, they can use that when they’re tweeting about it. It’s just something that makes every day just a little bit better.

“That’s the cool thing about it – it’s not going to change the world but it might make someone smile.”

There are 77 emojis to choose from. They also includes humourous emojis, such as a sad Don Iveson, as well as some well-known faces, including Global News anchor Gord Steinke.

Seventeen of the emojis, including Steinke’s, were paid for and custom-made for the keyboard.

“The reason I think this is going to be successful is that Edmonton has this civic engagement you don’t really see in a lot of other places. There’s a pride that I think comes from living in Edmonton – it’s really far north, it’s cold. I’ve lived a lot of places and I haven’t really seen a lot [of pride] like that,” he said.

The project kicked off last November on a crowdfunding website and soon raised close to $3,500, well surpassing the creator’s original goal of $1,000.

The app costs $2.79 and is only available for iPhones 5s and higher, as well as most iPads. It is not yet available for Android devices.

Timmons said he expects to update the app in the next few months. Ideas of new emojis can be sent to the EDMOji Twitter account.