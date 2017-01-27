Willie Nelson cancels two Las Vegas shows due to ‘bad cold’

Country music icon Willie Nelson is cancelling two Las Vegas shows due to illness.

Nelson’s publicist, Elaine Schock, said Thursday that Nelson has a bad cold and won’t play Saturday or Sunday.

“We regret to inform fans that Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 performances of Willie Nelson & Family: Vegas On My Mind have been cancelled due to recent illness and will not be rescheduled,” a statement reads on his Facebook page.

The 83-year-old singer plans to play the remaining three shows — Feb. 1, 3 and 4 — at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The cancelled shows have not been rescheduled, and ticket-holders were advised to seek refunds from the point of purchase.

He recently returned to the U.S. after starring in Woody Harrelson’s experimental movie experience, Lost in London. Harrelson’s film was loosely-based on a night out he had with the iconic city and aired live in select theatres around the world as it was filmed.

“Acting is a little easier than doing a concert,” Nelson told Rolling Stone. “At a concert, you have to last a couple of hours, so doing a movie is a piece of cake.”

According to the country singer, Harrelson asked Nelson if he’d be in the film and Nelson said yes. “Woody, Owen [Wilson] and I are all Texas boys,” the singer said. “We’ve been friends for a long time; we hang out together in Maui a lot. We play dominos, poker, chess, you name it. … The movie sounded exciting.”

The singer-songwriter behind hits such as On the Road Again and Always On My Mind told The Associated Press recently that he will have a new album out this spring, called God’s Problem Child.

