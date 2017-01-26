Toronto’s January really has been its darkest in years

Torontonians weren’t wrong if they thought they hadn’t seen the sun enough in recent weeks.

Sunshine in Toronto dropped off noticeably in January compared to recent years, according to Environment Canada and Global News meteorologist Ross Hull.

“At the downtown Toronto observation site, the average number of hours of sunshine in January over the last 30 years is 85.9 with the number of days with some measurable sunshine being 21.2 (hours) for the month,” Hull told Global News.

Even though the month isn’t over yet, Toronto has only seen around 12 hours of sunshine – 14 per cent of the monthly average – as of Thursday afternoon.

The city is also well below average when it comes to days with some measurable sunshine. There have been approximately four days when the sun was shining compared to the monthly average of 21 days.

However, Hull said there may be some sunny breaks Friday and early next week.