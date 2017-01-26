Ontario government launches ‘urgent review’ of York school board amid racism allegations

The Ontario government announced on Thursday it is launching an “urgent review” of the York Region District School Board following allegations of systemic racism, governance and equity issues within the institution.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said in a media release the board failed to address these concerns in an action plan presented to the province earlier this month.

“In November, I met with the board chair and director of education to discuss these concerns,” she said. “During that meeting, I was not provided with the reassurance that the board had an adequate plan in place to deal with these issues, so I asked the board to submit a report outlining their plan of action by Jan. 13. Unfortunately, their proposal also fails to address these issues.”

The review stems from incidents of racism, morale issues and questionable trustee behaviour that have plagued the board since last fall.

Parents of students attending York district schools recently demanded the resignation of a town trustee after she uttered a racial slur at a black mother in November.

A Markham elementary school principal is also currently under investigation by board officials after she was caught posting anti-Muslim content on her Facebook page.

Hunter said she has appointed an educator and a former deputy minister to look at how to regain public confidence in the board.

“They will recommend ways to improve the working relationships at the board, including amongst trustees, between the board and the director of education, between the director of education and senior staff, and with the community,” Hunter said. “In addition, they will review whether board members and the director of education are fulfilling their legislated duties.”

A list of recommendations will be presented in a final report by April 7.