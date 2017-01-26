Justin Trudeau set to meet with Winnipeg students, hold public forum

WINNIPEG — Winnipeggers will get some face time with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and have the chance to ask him questions Thursday.

The prime minister is set to make a stop in the city this afternoon as part of his cross-country tour.

His first event takes place at École Robert H. Smith School in River Heights. Around 450 students, from kindergarten to Grade 6, wrote letters to the prime ministers last month. On Thursday afternoon, the children get to meet with him in person and ask questions relating to their school, city and country.

RELATED: Trudeau fields carbon tax questions during Saskatoon visit

David Leochko, a Grade 6 teacher at the school was on Global News Morning with two of his students Thursday morning to talk about the visit.

“As a campaign the whole school decided to learn more about leadership, who better to turn to than the leader country for advice,” Leochko said. “The kids took over from there and wrote letters to him.”

Trudeau’s next stop takes place at the University of Winnipeg at the Duckwork Gymnasium at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to come and ask questions.

If you would like to stay up-to-date on the prime minister’s visit in Winnipeg, follow Global News reporter, Sean Leslie on Twitter.