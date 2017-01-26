City of Surrey expected to get funding to build more schools

It appears help is on the way for the City of Surrey after the community issued a desperate plea for more schools.

A coalition of parents and activists are speaking out saying half of Surrey’s 120 elementary and high schools are operating overcapacity.

Many students spend at least part of their day in portables.

The Surrey School Coalition says the province will need to build one new elementary school a year and a new high school every two or three years to accommodate the growing population.

On Wednesday the coalition met with Education Minister Mike Bernier, asking for $175 million for 12 priority schools.

“We know that’s not enough but we work in a realistic world and we want the ministry to work with our city and board and make it realistic and achievable,” said Karen Tan with the Surrey School Coalition.

Bernier has scheduled a media conference for later this morning. It will be held at the Surrey Board of Education office beginning at 10 a.m.

He’s expected to announce more money for Surrey schools.