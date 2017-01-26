Donald Trump calls Chelsea Manning ‘ungrateful traitor’ after she criticizes Obama’s legacy

Donald Trump lashed out at former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning Thursday, calling her an “ungrateful traitor” for criticizing former president Barack Obama’s legacy a week after commuting her prison sentence.

Trump’s tweet appeared to be in reference to a column Manning wrote for The Guardian, published Thursday, criticizing Obama for not being bold enough during his presidency.



Story continues below Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

READ MORE: Obama says Chelsea Manning commutation not a signal of leniency towards leakers

“Barack Obama left behind hints of a progressive legacy. Unfortunately, despite his faith in our system and his positive track record on many issues over the last eight years, there have been very few permanent accomplishments,” Manning wrote in the article.

“This vulnerable legacy should remind us that what we really need is a strong and unapologetic progressive to lead us.”

Manning, a former U.S. military intelligence analyst behind the biggest breach of classified materials in U.S. history, slammed Obama for being a weak leader who compromised too much, in return facing “unparalleled resistance” from his opponents.

READ MORE: With clemency for Chelsea Manning, will Julian Assange live up to pledge?

“We need someone who is unafraid to be criticized, since you will inevitably be criticized. We need someone willing to face all of the vitriol, hatred and dogged determination of those opposed to us,” reads the article.

In his tweet, Trump said Manning “should never have been released from prison.”

WATCH: Obama defends decision to commute Chelsea Manning’s sentence

Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence as one of his final acts before leaving office. The former president said he made the decision because Manning went to trial and took responsibility for her crime.

The decision to commute Manning’s sentence was criticized by several Republicans, including House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan who called the decision “outrageous,” adding it set a “dangerous precedent” for those who leak classified materials.

READ MORE: The U.S. isn’t a ‘full democracy’ anymore, study finds

Manning was working as an intelligence analyst in Baghdad in 2010 when she gave WikiLeaks a trove of diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts that included a 2007 gunsight video of a U.S. Apache helicopter firing at suspected insurgents in Iraq, killing a dozen people including two Reuters news staff.

Manning is more than six years into her 35-year sentence. She is set to be released from prison in May.

– With files from The Associated Press