Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopping in Regina during cross-country tour
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a stop in Regina this morning during his cross-country tour.
The Prime Minister’s first stop will be at the RCMP Depot at 7:30 a.m. where he will be having breakfast with RCMP cadets.
At 9:40 a.m. the Prime Minister will be stopping at the University of Regina where he will be visiting with students.
The Prime Minister will then fly off to Winnipeg for a town hall on Thursday afternoon similar to the one he held in Saskatoon on Wednesday night.
