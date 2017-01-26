Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopping in Regina during cross-country tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions at a town hall meeting in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a stop in Regina this morning during his cross-country tour.

The Prime Minister’s first stop will be at the RCMP Depot at 7:30 a.m. where he will be having breakfast with RCMP cadets.

At 9:40 a.m. the Prime Minister will be stopping at the University of Regina where he will be visiting with students.

The Prime Minister will then fly off to Winnipeg for a town hall on Thursday afternoon similar to the one he held in Saskatoon on Wednesday night.

