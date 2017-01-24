Nova Scotia Acadians win key court battle over French-speaking ridings

The group that represents Nova Scotia’s Acadian population says it’s thrilled the provincial government has committed to redrawing the electoral map in a way that could offer the French-speaking minority better representation in the legislature.

The Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia was reacting today to an appeal court decision that says Nova Scotia’s previous NDP government was wrong to force an independent commission to redraw three predominantly French-speaking ridings to have them include a larger, English-speaking population.

Since the early 1980s, each of the ridings in question had maintained a smaller-than-average population to ensure Acadians had a strong influence in elections.

In 2012, then NDP premier Darrell Dexter argued equal representation in the legislature had to take precedence over providing a voice to minority groups because voter parity is a fundamental principle of democracy.

In its decision today, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal found the provincial government violated the voting rights section of the Charter of Rights by effectively abolishing the three ridings.

Justice Minister Michel Samson says the Liberal government is planning to have an independent electoral boundaries commission re-examine the three ridings, but he says that won’t happen until he talks to the Acadian federation.