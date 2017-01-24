Suspension of vice-chief ‘nothing to do’ with national security

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is staying mum on what prompted the suspension of one of Canada’s top soldiers last week, but he will confirm one thing: it wasn’t linked to national security.

Sajjan has been dogged in recent days by questions surrounding the still-mysterious move to relieve Vice-Admiral Mark Norman from the performance of his military duties.

In Calgary for a cabinet retreat on Monday, Sajjan was asked point-blank if national security concerns were at the heart of the military’s refusal to comment on the matter.

“This is not an issue of national security,” Sajjan said.

“I cannot, unfortunately, answer any further questions on that. But do realize that this has nothing to do with national security.”

Sajjan said the choice to suspend Norman, made by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, was one that Vance “needed to make.”

A report in The Globe and Mail last week suggested that Norman is suspected of leaking classified materials linked to the military’s multi-billion dollar shipbuilding program. Those reports have not been independently confirmed by Global News.

Norman was head of the navy from 2013 until last summer, when he was promoted to vice-chief of the defence staff.

Norman’s suspension remains temporary. During his absence, Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, the commander of the Navy, has been appointed interim vice-chief.

