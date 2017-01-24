Helicopter carrying 6 crashes near site of Italian avalanche: Reports

A emergency relief helicopter believed to be carrying six people crashed in a mountainous area of central Italy on Tuesday but there was no immediate information about possible casualties, Italian media said.

A spokesperson for the civil protection department said that according to first reports it had picked up a person injured in a skiing accident.

The accident happened on the other side of Italy’s Gran Sasso mountain range about 100 km from the site of a massive rescue operation following last week’s avalanche that buried a hotel in the same region of Italy.

#Elicottero 118 sarebbe caduto in fase di recupero di un ferito sulle piste da sci a Campo Felice. A bordo 6 persone (fonte @Agenzia_Ansa) pic.twitter.com/zAfiwaudys — Rainews (@RaiNews) January 24, 2017

Italian media reported that the helicopter was heading back to a hospital in the provincial capital of L’Aquila after picking up the injured skier.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Crispian Balmer)