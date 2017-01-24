World
January 24, 2017 7:20 am
Updated: January 24, 2017 7:41 am

Helicopter carrying 6 crashes near site of Italian avalanche: Reports

By Staff Reuters
A A

A emergency relief helicopter believed to be carrying six people crashed in a mountainous area of central Italy on Tuesday but there was no immediate information about possible casualties, Italian media said.

A spokesperson for the civil protection department said that according to first reports it had picked up a person injured in a skiing accident.

READ MORE: Italy avalanche death toll rises to 14

The accident happened on the other side of Italy’s Gran Sasso mountain range about 100 km from the site of a massive rescue operation following last week’s avalanche that buried a hotel in the same region of Italy.

Italian media reported that the helicopter was heading back to a hospital in the provincial capital of L’Aquila after picking up the injured skier.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Crispian Balmer)

Global News

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Central Italy
Helicopter Crash
Italian Avalanche Site
Italy
italy avalanche
Italy Helicopter Crash
skiing accident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News