Hamilton, Ont. man with rare aging disorder dies at 20

An Ontario man with a rare premature aging disorder, who doctors said wouldn’t live past his early teens, has died at the age of 20.

Devin Scullion, the Hamilton, Ont., native and passionate Tiger-Cats fan, passed away this weekend, his mother Jamie Madley confirmed on social media Sunday night.

“Forever in my heart. Tomorrow will not be the same without you, thank you for allowing me to be your mother,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “I love you so much RIP my beautiful baby boy xoxo.”

Scullion suffered from a rare condition called progeria, an incurable genetic disorder which causes rapid aging and affects about one in every four million births worldwide.

In an interview with Global News last summer, Scullion said he deals with physical ailments most people his age don’t normally encounter such as arthritis.

“It could be raining outside, my knees would hurt,” he said. “Or say, three days of rain and then sun the next day, that would somewhat hurt.”

Scullion, born premature, was diagnosed at just four months and survived two strokes before the age of six as well as a near-heart attack a couple of years ago.

Scullion credited his longevity to the support of friends, the Progeria Research Foundation and to his six-year involvement in a clinical trial for the drug Lonafarnib, which he said helped him gain back energy and an appetite.

He was believed to be the second-oldest progeria patient in the world, just four months younger than Sammy Basso of Italy.

Scullion is often seen wearing his Hamilton Tiger-Cats jersey and the CFL club issued a statement on Monday.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of one of the bravest members in the TigerTown community. RIP Devin,” the team wrote.

Ti-Cats quarterback Zach Collaros also praised Scullion for his courage and inspiration.

Scullion’s mother told Global News in June her son’s sheer determination always brought joy to every life he has touched.

The subject of mortality, which was ever-present, was something the family also understood as an eventuality.

“I’m hoping that knowing he’s no longer in pain will help me through it,” she said at the time.

Forever in my heart. Tomorrow will not be the same without you, thank you for allowing me to be your mother. I love you so much RIP my beautiful baby boy xoxo ❤ Lord please give me the strength to get thru this A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiemadley) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

When he doesn't feel good, I don't feel good 😥 A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiemadley) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:55am PST

We are devastated to hear about the passing of one of the bravest members in the TigerTown community. RIP Devin. pic.twitter.com/zrnQW2mggA — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) January 23, 2017

RIP Devin. Your courage was truly inspirational to us all in TigerTown. https://t.co/oGCQoTsmem — Zach Collaros (@ZCollaros7) January 23, 2017

-With a report from Mark Carcasole