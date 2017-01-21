Politics
January 21, 2017 4:07 pm

Justin Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump in phone call with new president

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the two men spoke by phone Saturday, but it was not immediately clear how long the conversation lasted.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Trudeau congratulates Trump, praises ‘robust’ trade relationship

The PMO said in an email that Trudeau noted the depth of the Canada-US economic relationship, with 35 states having Canada as their top export market.

The PMO email also said the two men reiterated the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

READ MORE: President Donald Trump’s inaugural address: ‘Protection will lead to prosperity’

The two men also spoke in November after Trump’s stunning election victory and Trudeau invited the then president-elect to visit Canada at the earliest opportunity.

Saturday’s email said the two men “looked forward to meeting soon.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada-US Relations
Donald Trump
Donald Trump president
Justin Trudeau
President Donald Trump
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister's Office

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News