Josh Paterson scores SO winner as Saskatoon Blades edge Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2

Josh Paterson scored the shootout winner and Logan Flodell made 32 saves through 65 minutes as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2 for their fourth win in a row.

Braylon Shmyr and Caleb Fantillo scored in regulation to give Saskatoon (19-22-6) a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Stelio Mattheos and Tanner Kaspick responded in the third period for the Wheat Kings (22-17-5) to force overtime. Logan Thompson turned away 32 shots in a losing cause.

The Blades host the Swift Current Broncos next on Sunday at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News