Woman hospitalized after being hit by train in Montreal

A 23-year-old woman is in hospital after she was hit by a train while attempting to cross the railway tracks near de Courcelle and Acorn streets in Montreal’s Saint-Henri neighbourhood.

Police say it happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday, as the woman and a friend were crossing the rails from north to south, as two trains were going by in opposite directions.

The victim managed to dodge the first train but was hitting by the second, westbound train.

She was rushed to hospital with injuries to her head but is expected to survive.

The woman’s friend was able to cross the tracks unharmed, avoiding both trains.

According to police, the barriers at the railway crossing were down and the lights were flashing when the pair attempted the crossing.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.