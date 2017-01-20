Prince William, Duchess Kate uprooting family to Kensington Palace

The Cambridges are moving to London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will make the move to the U.K.’s capital this fall. The couple will be spending less time at Anmer Hall, their country home and main residence in Norfolk, to settle in for the long term at Kensington Palace in London. The royal couple have used their palace residence, Apartment 1A, while carrying out royal duties in the city since 2014.

The home recently underwent a $6.5 million renovation to prepare for their arrival. The home previously belonged to the Queen’s younger sister, Princess Margaret.

“Their Royal Highnesses love their time in Norfolk and it will continue to be their home,” the couple explains in an official statement. “From this autumn, however, the Duke and Duchess will increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace. As they have in recent years, Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of the Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London.”

The official statement also confirms London school plans for three-and-a-half-year-old Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, 20 months.

“Prince George will begin school in London in September, and Princess Charlotte will also go to nursery and eventually school in London as well,” the statement reads.

Royal officials would not confirm when Charlotte would begin school or which school George will attend, though it is widely believed he will be enrolled at Wetherby Pre-Preparatory School, where William and Prince Harry both went.

The statement brought more news about William’s career plans, revealing his time as a pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance is coming to an end after two years.

“It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglia Air Ambulance,” he says in the statement. “Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come.”

The move to London will likely see an uptake in William and Kate’s public duties.