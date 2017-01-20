Saskatoon Health Region launches indigenous women tubal ligation review

The Saskatoon Health Region has launched an external review into concerns raised by indigenous women who said they were pressured into having tubal ligations after giving birth.

The women said they felt pressured by staff to undergo the procedure, which is considered a permanent method of birth control.

“We are so sorry for the experience these women have had while in our care. They had immense courage in coming forward with their concerns,” Jackie Mann, vice-president of integrated health services for the region, said.

“As we have met with them to hear their stories, and have made changes based on those stories, we know more needs to be done to continue to move collectively forward in this healing journey.”

Tubal ligation is a surgical procedure in which a woman’s Fallopian tubes are clamped or severed.

Since the concerns were raised, the health region has revised its tubal ligation policy. Women must now have a documented discussion with a healthcare provider prior to coming to a hospital.

The review will be led by Yvonne Boyer, a lawyer and Canada Research Chair in Aboriginal Health and Wellness at Brandon University, and Dr. Judy Bartlett, a physician and former professor with the College of Medicine at the University of Manitoba.

“We worked with our First Nations and Métis health service and received guidance from Elders in order to find the right people who would ensure the women who have come forward feel supported and are heard during this process,” Mann explained.

“We also wanted individuals who have had experience dealing with complex issues facing Indigenous communities.”

The review is expected to be concluded this spring and recommendations will be released to the public.