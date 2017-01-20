NB water projects get $57.1M in joint funding from province, Ottawa

More than 70 water and wastewater projects will see improvement across New Brunswick after the federal and provincial governments announced funding on Friday in Chipman, N.B.

A total of 74 projects will see changes with $57.1 million spent on system replacements, water treatments and reservoir upgrades. Some communities, including Saint John, Grand Falls and Caraquet, are receiving funding for more than one project. Chipman, where the announcement was made, is receiving $1.7 million in federal funding and almost $900,000 from the province for the replacement of a wastewater treatment facility.

Ottawa will contribute about $38.069 million – 50 per cent of the total eligible cost – while the province will provide $19.035 million, according to a release.

Some of the projects are said to have already begun but the remaining communities will see work begin within the next several months.

The projects are in addition to those that were part of an agreement reached between the provincial and federal governments last summer when 47 projects were announced.