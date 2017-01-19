City of Edmonton scraps Joseph Boyden’s slot at Winter Cities Shake-Up event

As controversy swirls over author Joseph Boyden’s indigenous heritage, the City of Edmonton has cancelled his scheduled appearance at a conference next month.

The city-sponsored Winter Cities Shake-Up says it made the decision after much thought and “many conversations with local indigenous leaders.”

Boyden signed on to speak about winter culture at the event before the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network launched an investigation into his heritage late last month.

APTN reporter Jorge Barrera’s piece, which questioned claims of indigenous ancestry Boyden has made throughout his life, has sparked a firestorm of debate on social media and made international headlines.

Last week, the Canadian novelist released a statement saying his heritage isn’t neatly laid out in official records but instead rooted in stories told by his family.

The Scotiabank Giller Prize winner behind Through Black Spruce described himself as “a white kid from Willowdale with native roots.”