Registered sex offender charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Coaldale RCMP have charged 32-year-old registered sex offender Trevor Pritchard, of Coaldale, Alta., with six criminal offences after receiving reports that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the town.

Police said the report came in on Jan. 18 that the incident had occurred on Jan. 17.

The complaint was initially brought to the Lethbridge Police Service, but was turned over to Coaldale RCMP.

With assistance of LPS and the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (“ICE”) team, police executed a search warrant at a Coaldale home in the early evening hours of Jan 18. During the search, Pritchard was taken into custody.

According to RCMP, Pritchard is charged with the following:

Sexual assault Contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code

For a sexual purpose unlawfully touch a person under 16 years of age Contrary to section 151 of the Criminal Code

Abduction of a Person under the age of 16 Contrary to Section 280(1) of the Criminal Code

Utter threats Contrary to Section 264.1 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

Communicate with a person under 16 years of age to commit a sexual related offence Contrary to Section 172.1 (1) b) of the Criminal Code

Communicate with a person under 18 years of age to commit a sexual related offence Contrary to Section 172. 1(1) (a) of the Criminal Code

Pritchard remains in custody and will appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Jan. 25.

RCMP ask if you have any information regarding this matter, or any other matters to contact the Coaldale RCMP or Crimestoppers.