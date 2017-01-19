Obama pens thank you letter to Americans: ‘You made me a better man’

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama has released a heartfelt “Thank you” letter to the American people on his final day in office.

It’s a long-standing tradition for the outgoing president to leave a letter sharing words of wisdom for their successor in the Oval Office, Obama notes in the letter posted online Thursday.

“But before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th. Because all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you.

“You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”

Over his eight years in office, Obama writes, U.S. citizens have “been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I’ve pulled strength.”

He praises the communities and neighbours who have leaned on each other through tough economic times, and the kindness shown to refugees. He reflects on the lives changed for the better due to expanded health care coverage, and couples joining in union regardless of sexual orientation.

“I’ve seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor, and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I’ve seen our future unfolding.”

Obama encourages all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to throw themselves into “the joyous work of citizenship,” not just during elections, but through their everyday lives.

“I’ll be right there with you every step of the way. And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We shall overcome.’

“Yes, we can.”

While Obama has said he will take some time off when he leaves the White House, it looks like he’s not about to slip into oblivion. At the bottom of his thank-you note, those who want to “stay connected” are encouraged to sign up for updates on the Obamas’ post-presidential work.

The link takes you to the webpage for the Obama Foundation; its mandate is “to carry on that great, unfinished project of renewal and global progress.”

