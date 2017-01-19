Stolen car leads to one of Alberta’s largest fentanyl seizures: ALERT

Police said what began as an investigation into a stolen car has resulted in one of Alberta’s largest fentanyl seizures.

The investigation, a joint effort between the Calgary Police Service (CPS) and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), resulted in the seizure of 1,831 fentanyl pills.

According to ALERT, the investigation was launched after officers received a tip suggesting a Calgary man was using a stolen vehicle to traffic fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, police searched homes in the communities of Riverbend and Mountview.

“The searches yielded upwards of $75,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, over $100,000 in cash proceeds of crime and a stolen 2016 BMW,” a Thursday news release said.

CPS said the BMW, valued at $60,000, was reported stolen in July 2016.

Police have charged 25-year-old Leslie Ma and 24-year-old Anny Vo with 22 total offences related to drug trafficking and the possession of stolen property.