Robert Major to stand trial in Highway 16 crash that killed sons, girlfriend

Robert Major, charged in a crash that killed his girlfriend and two sons, has been committed to stand trial following a preliminary hearing in Saskatoon.

The crash happened in February 2016 on Highway 16 near Langham when Major’s vehicle collided with a semi pulling a trailer.

There were seven people in Major’s truck.

Kimberly Oliverio, 26, Theodore Cardinal, 9, and Brenden Major, 4, were killed in the collision.

Two other boys and another man in the pickup survived with injuries, along with the semi driver.

Major is facing 12 charges including three counts of dangerous driving causing death.

The trial will take place at Court of Queen’s Bench.

Trial dates have yet to be set.