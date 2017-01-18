Woman airlifted to Calgary hospital after crash near Okotoks

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday after a collision between a car and a truck near Okotoks, Alta.

It happened in the intersection of Highway 7 and 16 Street West, just west of the town, at around 7:30 a.m.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene.

EMS said the driver of the car was suffering from head injuries. She was flown to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by Stars Air Ambulance.

The two occupants of the truck, a woman in her late 40s and a teenage girl, didn’t require hospitalization.

RCMP are investigating what caused the collision.