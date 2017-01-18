No room in medical clinic, New Brunswick doctor sees patients in parking lot

A New Brunswick doctor has started seeing her patients in the parking lot of a clinic she used to work at, to be sure they aren’t left behind in light of a sudden change.

Dr. Diane Stackhouse says she was told last week by St. Mary’s First Nation Medical Clinic, where she worked two days a week, that they’d hired a full-time nurse practitioner, and there was no space for her to see her patients.

Tuesday was the first day Stackhouse couldn’t use the clinic to see her patients, so instead she was writing prescriptions in the clinic parking lot.

“Trying to assess the patient the best way we can and get [them] some records from the clinic,” Stackhouse said.

“The original records are in the clinic and it’s hard to work without them, so we’re getting copies, patients are signing some consents.”

A steady stream of patients was seen going to and from Stackhouse’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Stackhouse told Global News the clinic told her there was no more available space in the clinic now that the nurse practitioner had been hired.

Brad Bonnell, one of Stackhouse’s patients, said patients now have to go into the clinic to have their medical records released before lining up to see their MD in an SUV.

“Now she’s sitting in her truck doing whatever she can for her patients,” Bonnell said.

“She’s doing whatever she can to help out her patients so, it’s good of her.”

For now, Stackhouse says she’s actively trying to find another clinic where she can see her patients.

St. Mary’s First Nation Clinic declined an interview with Global News and turned down requests for more information.