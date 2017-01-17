Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man struck and killed by car in Clarington

The province’s Special investigations Unit (SIU) says it has been called in after a man in his 30s was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle in Clarington while running away from police.

The SIU released a statement Tuesday evening saying Durham Regional Police officers saw a vehicle they were trying to find. Police stopped the vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 115, north of Taunton Road.

Investigators said there was “an interaction” between an officer and a man. The man then ran across the highway and was struck by a truck travelling south. The SIU said the man died at the scene.

Person dead after reported @DRPS pursuit @ Hwy 115 & Taunton Rd, Clarington. Suspect exited a car, hit by another one. @SIUOntario en route. pic.twitter.com/FCDjndsCzt — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 18, 2017

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.