January 17, 2017 9:47 pm
Updated: January 17, 2017 9:48 pm

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man struck and killed by car in Clarington

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was struck and killed by a car after allegedly running away from Durham Regional Police.

The province’s Special investigations Unit (SIU) says it has been called in after a man in his 30s was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle in Clarington while running away from police.

The SIU released a statement Tuesday evening saying Durham Regional Police officers saw a vehicle they were trying to find. Police stopped the vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 115, north of Taunton Road.

Investigators said there was “an interaction” between an officer and a man. The man then ran across the highway and was struck by a truck travelling south. The SIU said the man died at the scene.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

