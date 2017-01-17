Freezing rain leads to vehicle collisions, pedestrian injuries across GTA

Vehicle collisions and pedestrian injuries have been reported across the Greater Toronto Area as a result of the freezing rain Tuesday morning.

Toronto police issued a public safety alert after receiving an increase in vehicle collision calls throughout the city.

City crews began salting local roads at 4 a.m.

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT:

City of Toronto

-Increased calls for collisions citywide

-Conditions are slippery, reduce speed, plan more time

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 17, 2017

Salting operations on local roads commenced at approx 4am. To be completed by 12pm. Will be suspended earlier as temps rise. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) January 17, 2017

The freezing rain, which started early Tuesday morning and prompted a weather advisory for much of southern Ontario, will change to rain during the day as temperatures begin to rise.

In Peel Region, local paramedics responded to dozens of pedestrian injuries due to the slippery surface conditions.



Story continues below Further to our last tweet we currently have almost 20 calls going on and about 45% of them are falls. Most happening on pts own property — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) January 17, 2017

Ontario Provincial Police have been dealing with highway collisions all morning especially in areas west and north of Toronto.

“We’ve seen the salters out there doing their jobs but it takes awhile for that salt to get in there and get rid of the ice,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

“Most collisions we’ve been seeing are just drivers going too fast for the conditions, not adjusting their driving and getting into trouble.”

Schmidt said the road conditions are very deceiving and can play tricks on your eyes.

“The roads look wet, like summer rain, but there’s still ice there and you need to be able to adjust your driving to those conditions,” he said.

ROAD WATCH: @HRPSMiltHH reports more than a dozen collisions in north Halton since 4am. Looks can be deceiving; roads are slick. ^jr — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 17, 2017

School boards across the Greater Toronto Area were also forced to cancel bus service due to the icy road conditions.

Pedestrians are being warned to pay attention to where they step as walkways and sidewalks can cause injury.