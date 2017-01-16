Puppy spent 12 hours in ditch after being hit by car: Alberta animal rescue group

A puppy found on the side of the road with a fractured pelvis is now in the care of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS).

On the weekend, AARCS got a phone call from the Alberta Spay Neuter Task Force.

“They were told about a young puppy who was found in a ditch after being hit by a car,” AARCS explained in a Facebook post.

“It is suspected that this poor gal spent over 12 hours lying there alone and cold before rescuers found her.”

The puppy was rushed to SAVE, the Southern Alberta Veterinary Emergency clinic, in Okotoks.

She’s being treated for a fractured pelvis and will need strict crate rest for at least six weeks as her bones heal.

READ MORE: Cop saves 7 newborn puppies left to die in dumpster during snowstorm

AARCS named the pup Nutmeg.

“We want to thank Team Task Force for bringing Nutmeg in to us so she could be given the medical attention she so desperately needed,” the Facebook post continued.

READ MORE: Abandoned dog waits for owners on dirty mattress next to trash after family moves out

The organization also encouraged anyone who wants to help Nutmeg to consider donating to AARCS’ new veterinary hospital. It’s fundraising goal is $500,000 and as of Monday, $152,193 had been raised.

The rescue group sees more than 3,200 animals each year. Veterinary bills are its biggest expense.