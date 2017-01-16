Calgarians ‘take the plunge’ into new sports during ‘All Sport, One City’ program

It’s only a couple of rungs on a small ladder, but getting into the pool is a huge step for Radha Maharzan.

“Since I was a child, I always wanted to learn swimming,” the Calgary woman explained.

But growing up in Nepal, fulfilling that dream was difficult.

“We didn’t have swimming pools like this,” Maharzan said.

The fear of water in rivers near her home was something she could never shake.

“It was scary. I was scared of drowning.”

But that all started changing Monday at the University of Calgary, when Maharzan entered a full-sized pool for the first time in her life.

Guiding her in, instructor Dylan Forkeim praised her.

“Very brave,” he said. “Takes a lot of courage.”

Marharzan was at the U of C pool for a “Learn to Float” lesson.

It’s one of dozens of similar sessions going on daily around Calgary this week, part of Sport Calgary’s “All Sport, One City” program.

It’s based on the popular “All Sport, One Day” event the organization has run for kids for the past decade, but this time it’s for adults.

People can choose between 43 different activities, everything from biathlon to belly dancing, with all introductory sessions offered free of charge.

For Maharzan, it means a chance at a new type of fun with her two daughters.

They’ve become comfortable in the water during the two-and-a-half years the family has lived in Calgary.

Now Maharzan is looking forward to joining them.

“I am feeling I can swim now,” she said.

“All Sport, One City” sessions run daily through Saturday, Jan. 21.

You’ll find more information here.