Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman’s approval rating dropping: Poll

WINNIPEG — Mayor Brain Bowman’s approval rating is down leading into the New Year, according to a new poll.

The Mainstreet Research/Postmedia survey found that Bowman’s approval ratings fell 10 per cent since June.

That brings his approval rating to 53 per cent.

Compared to other mayors in major cities, Bowman ranks 8th on the list.

The poll also showed half of Winnipeggers approve how city council is performing.