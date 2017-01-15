BC Air Rescue helicopter rescues injured snowmobiler

A BC Air Rescue helicopter was dispatched from West Kelowna Sunday morning to rescue an injured snowmobiler in the Blue River area, north of Kamloops.

Ian Wilson with BC Air Rescue said a snowmobiler was reported injured around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Search and Rescue teams from Kamloops, Wells Gray Provincial Park, and Vernon were able to locate the man, who was with two other snowmobilers, but with the sun fully set the group couldn’t get out of the backcountry. Team members stayed with the trio overnight.

A RCMP helicopter attended the scene on Sunday morning, but couldn’t land.

The BC Air Rescue helicopter and winch team was dispatched around 10:20 a.m.

By 1:10 p.m., all of the parties were retrieved.

The snowmobiler, suffering from leg injuries, was delivered to a waiting B.C. ambulance out of Kamloops.