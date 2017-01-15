Video captures profane exchange on York Regional Transit bus

A widely shared Facebook video shows a pair of women having a heated verbal exchange on a York Region Transit (YRT) bus.

The video picks up as the bus approaches a stop, with a younger woman seen berating an elderly lady, using profane language and repeatedly calling her a “dust fart.”

The older lady then asks the woman to “get off,” to which she responds, “I bet you haven’t gotten off in f***ing eight years.”

It’s not clear what set off the altercation, but at one point the younger woman is seen telling the bus driver that the older lady yelled at her for taking a phone call.

The woman then lingers by the bus’ open door for several moments, seemingly taking photos of the elderly woman while the pair continue to trade barbs.

Neither the bus driver nor passengers intervene at any point, and the woman eventually leaves the bus.

Staff from York Region are aware of the incident, according to Patrick Casey, director of corporate communications of York municipality.

“We are currently investigating,” Casey wrote in an email to Global News.