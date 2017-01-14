Dorval announces winner of its first Christmas Tree contest

Christmas may be a distant memory but in Dorval, the winner of the city’s first Christmas Tree competition was announced.

France Flibotte who owns the La Girouette hair salon and the Dorval Weavers Guild accepted a $250 prize.

The contest was organized by Dorval Main Streets whose mandate is to promote local businesses.

They hoped the contest would generate a Christmas spirit in the neighbourhood.

According to the Dorval Main Streets coordinator Beatrice Cuzzi, it worked as 2000 Facebook votes were casted to decide the winner.