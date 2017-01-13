Police seal off downtown Calgary business due to ‘suspicious’ package

Calgary police responded to a downtown business Friday afternoon after an unknown courier delivered a package.

Police said the business’ staff at 8 Avenue and 7 Street S.W. didn’t recognize the courier and considered it suspicious enough to call police.

The package was not ordered and police said the courier left it without comment.

Part of the building had been sealed off with police tape as of 4:30 p.m.

A police dog and the tactical team were on scene.

