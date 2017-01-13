Business sealed off Calgary
Police seal off downtown Calgary business due to ‘suspicious’ package

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

File photo

File/Global News
Calgary police responded to a downtown business Friday afternoon after an unknown courier delivered a package.

Police said the business’ staff at 8 Avenue and 7 Street S.W. didn’t recognize the courier and considered it suspicious enough to call police.

The package was not ordered and police said the courier left it without comment.

Part of the building had been sealed off with police tape as of 4:30 p.m.

A police dog and the tactical team were on scene.

With files from Janet Lore

Global News

Business sealed off Calgary
calgary downtown
Calgary Police Service
Calgary tactical team
Suspicious Package

