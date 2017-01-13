George W. Bush’s daughters, Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, have penned an emotional open letter to the Sasha and Malia Obama as they prepare to leave the White House.

The Bush daughters spent the first eight years of the new millennium (2001 to 2009) under the watch of America and they know how it feels to experience going from current to former First Family.

Barbara and Jenna reached out to help guide the girls through what comes next. The letter was published on Time’s website.

They wrote about greeting the Obama sisters at the White House eight yeas ago, saying:

“When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as eight-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious.”

“Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children — a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines,” they wrote. “But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years.”

The Bush twins, who were away at the University of Texas and Yale during their father’s first term, advised the teenagers to “enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did. And you won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to.”

The twins also confessed that their time in the White House had taught them more than any of their college classes. Barbara revealed that she had changed her college major and career path after joining their parents on a trip to Burma, where they saw the life-changing potential of antiretroviral drugs for the country’s HIV-positive children.

Barbara now leads a public-health nonprofit, Global Health Corps, which she co-founded. It offers fellowships for young professionals in the U.S. and Africa aimed at improving health equity.

They also told the Obama girls to remember the people who worked in the White House residence and to stay in touch with them — even their Secret Service protection details.

“They were part of growing up for us: there for first dates, first days and even an engagement and a honeymoon. We know it wasn’t always easy — the two of you and the two of us were teenagers trailed by men in backpacks — but they put their lives on hold for us.”

They wrapped the letter up by saying they looked forward to seeing what the Obama sisters do next. Malia graduated from high school this spring and is taking a gap year before attending Harvard University while Sasha still has two more years of high school.

“You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House. You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world. As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we.”

The Bush sisters concluded the letter by letting the girls know that they will be rooting from them.

Malia and Sasha Obama haven’t responded yet. The Obamas will be moving out of the White House on Friday, Jan. 20 – the day Donald Trump is inaugurated as president.

You can read the full letter here.