January 13, 2017 10:10 am
Updated: January 13, 2017 10:23 am

Butlers in the Buff holding Calgary auditions due to ‘high demand’ for nearly-naked servers

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Butlers in the Buff is hoping to hire more Calgary staff due to a “high demand” for their services.

Originally launched in the United Kingdom, Butlers in the Buff said in a news release it is looking to expand its team in Calgary.

The company will be seeking new talent in open auditions every Friday in January and February starting Jan. 20.

“We have about 10 positions available,” Butlers in the Buff director Jennifer Didcott said. “We don’t have an age limit but on average our butlers are between 22 and 34.”

“We’ve got so many bookings in Calgary, we need lots more butlers ASAP!”

Butlers wear a bow tie, collar, cuffs, apron and nothing else. They serve drinks, mix cocktails and help play party games. No stripping or dancing is involved.

Butlers earn $50 an hour plus travel and tips.

One butler from Toronto said the experience is “professional” and “not at all sleazy.”

Auditions are held via Skype. Potential participants can email bookings@butlersinthebuff.com to book an audition.

