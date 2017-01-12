WATCH: York Regional Police officers read mean tweets

York Regional Police are borrowing a page from late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel’s playbook, releasing a video of officers reading mean tweets police received.

“@yrp Hope yall wages get cut so hard y’all can’t even afford a happy meal 4 ya kids,” one tweet said that was read aloud by York Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Laura Nicolle before she burst into laughter.

“Why are 90% of you bald?! Hair is good, grow that ****. @YRP,” Staff Sgt. David Mitchell, who happens to be bald, read aloud and later quipped, “Stupid genetics.”

Const. Andy Pattenden told Global News officers wanted to acknowledge the growing presence of their Twitter account, which was over 100,000 followers as of Thursday afternoon.

“We thought we would do our own with cops reading mean tweets to further show that, yes, we are human too and we do have a sense of humour,” he said, adding police were inspired by Jimmy Kimmel’s famous mean tweets segment.

“Having people read [the tweets] back is what makes it funny and the reaction from some of our staff reading the stuff and them not even knowing that that’s the kind of thing we receive on a regular basis at YRP.”

Pattenden said a majority of the tweets police receive are constructive and positive, but he said he estimates only about “five per cent” of the tweets would be considered “mean.”